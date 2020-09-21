After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the series of controversies in Bollywood is not taking name. At the moment, actress Payal Ghosh has the most discussion about the film producer Anurag Kashyap’s allegations of sexual abuse. Payal had also claimed that he had intimate relationships with some other female artists as well. Payal also named Richa Chadha for such a relationship with Anurag Kashyar. Now Richa Chadha has issued a press release keeping her talk on these things of Payal. This press release has been issued by Richa’s lawyer, which the actress shared on her social media account. This statement reads, ‘The name of my client Miss Richa Chadha is being unnecessarily and unfairly dragged into the entire controversy by a third party. However my client believes that if someone has been really wrong, then that woman should get justice in some way. Many laws have also been enacted at the workplace to honor and equalize women. This post further reads, ‘No woman should use all rights to hares another woman.’ It is informed in the press release that they have started legal action against the false allegations and Richa will exercise all the legal rights. Explain that Anurag Kashyap on Sunday dismissed Payal Ghosh’s sexual abuse allegations and termed them as baseless. Ghosh tweeted on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by the director of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. The actress had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded action against Kashyap. Ghosh said in the tweet, ‘Anurag Kashyap overpowered me badly. Take action in the Prime Minister’s Office and Narendra Modi and see the devil hiding in this creative person. I know that it can harm me and threaten my safety. Please help.’ At the same time, Kashyap dismissed the allegations in a series of tweets and said that this is an attempt to silence him. Kashyap tweeted, ‘What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on, no one used to make me silent, so much lies that while being a woman, I dragged other women along with me, be modest. Just say that all your allegations are baseless. Kashyap wrote in the next tweet, accusing me, dragging my actors and Bachchan family together, could not even hit the chowk. Madam has two weddings, if she is a crime, she is accepted and she is very much loved, she also confesses, whether my first wife or second wife. ‘ Anurag had said, ‘I do not behave in this way alone or among the public, nor do I ever tolerate any price. Let us see whatever happens.