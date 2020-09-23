In the case of Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to the actress after her name was dragged. Richa Chadha also wrote a post on social media condemning the case. Richa Chadha has become very active on social media since then. She is replying to people’s comments. Recently, Richa Chadha targeted a troll. Richa wrote, ‘If Anurag had rubbished, he would have taken her to court instead of legal notice. Keep your ideology with me, I am not one to fear. The girl has tried to discredit. We believe in legal action and support the right. And don’t be too lion here, every such message of yours makes my case stronger, this is the proof. ‘

Let us tell you that on the social media, Richa Chadha’s lawyer Savina Bedi issued a statement saying, ‘Our client Richa Chadha condemns the unnecessary and falsely dragging of her name in the recent allegations made by a third party. However, our client believes that women must get justice. There are some laws that ensure them to stand up to their workplace equally. ‘

Shalini Pandey said- I sincerely hope that my work will be liked by the audience in ‘Jayeshbhai vigorous’

VIDEO: A war to get the powers of Aadi Naagin, a tremendous twist in ‘Naagin-5’

At the same time, Huma Qureshi also expressed anger when his name came up in this case. He wrote, ‘Anurag and I worked together for the last time in 2012-13 and he is a very good friend of mine. According to my own experience and information, Anurag never misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, if anyone claims that they have been misbehaved, they should report to the administration and police.