Richa Chadha has also said a lot about her love-life, marriage to Ali Fazal and more recently jewelery brand Tanishq’s advertisement. Richa Chadha said in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror that her life is like that ad. Recently, there was a lot of ruckus on the jewelery brand Tanishq’s add. While there was talk of Hindu-Muslim unity behind the creation of this ad, there was a lot of people on social media who boycotted this advertisement. Such people said that there is a love-jihad issue behind this ad and that is why they did not like it. These days Richa Chadha, who is living in Lucknow for her shooting, has linked her story to Tanishq Aid and said many things. The wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal was postponed this year due to the lockdown, or else both were to be married in April. Although the relationship between the two is not official, but both are unbreakable part of each other’s family. In Lucknow, Richa often visits Fazal’s house and tastes homemade food like brinjal bharta, yellow dal, while Ali Fazal is currently in Mumbai. Recently, Lee Fazal also praised Richa’s mother’s bitter gourd vegetable. Richa recently said about the ruckus on the Tanishq ad, ‘My life is like that ad. I have received a lot of love from Ali’s family and they (Ali) from me. I feel sad for those who have trouble even with the decision to marry someone. ‘ He said that to like his favorite life partner here comes under the Special Marriage Act. Mini Mathur has also saved this ad beautifully before Richa. Actress Mini Mathur, who married Kabir Khan to make a Muslim family a part of his life, also took out his anger on people who called this ad wrong. She posted on Instagram Story, writing, ‘This and even I have felt a lot of love in this multi-cultural marriage. And now Tanishq had to remove this add because some hardcore people gave it the name of Love-Jihad. Now what does this mean? ‘ Mini posted that it was sad that Tanishq had to forcibly remove his best ad ever. After the ruckus on this ad, now Zeeshan Ayub’s wife Rasika shared the picture of her goddess ritual. Sharing this picture, he wrote, ‘Mere Godberai, Thought do share’. He has also written that before his inaccurate and hateful statements, also know about the Special Marriage Act. Recently, the jewelery brand Tanishq had to remove one of its latest ads because it was being tagged with love jihad on social media. In this 43-second advertisement, a pregnant Hindu woman’s baby shower ceremony was shown taking place in a Muslim family. The advertisement has been withdrawn by the Tanishq company after it was constantly criticized on social media.