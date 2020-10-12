Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, said some objectionable things about actress Richa Chadha in her statement. After this Richa Chadha not only filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) but also filed a defamation suit against Payal. However, Richa had tweeted a day earlier and asked NCW and its president Rekha Sharma when their complaints would be processed. Now Riya Chadha has deleted her tweet.

In fact, Richa Chadha has received a mail from NCW regarding her complaint. Giving information about this, Richa tweeted, ‘The last tweet has been deleted because NCW has received a reply. I will keep you informed. thank you.’ Richa also thanked NCW President Rekha Sharma for this, wrote, ‘Thank you for your reply Rekha Sharma ma’am, deleted the last tweet in which I asked for your information. It came from a new ID then accidentally went into spam. Thanks to NCW too. ‘

Let me tell you that earlier Richa Chadha had tweeted that she had complained before Payal Ghosh to NCW but there was no hearing on her complaint. Payal Ghosh said that he was allegedly told by Anurag Kashyap that Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi give him sex favors.

In the defamation case on this matter, Payal’s lawyer had said that he was ready to withdraw his statement. However Payal later tweeted that she would not apologize to Richa Chadha.

