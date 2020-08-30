Richa said, do not insult Som’s gift
Richa Chadha has tweeted, when the whole world is knowing the medicinal benefits of Maruana (Ganja), then we are telling it as drugs. Please do some research, stop insulting this gift of Som. Those who do not know anything have no right to insult our heritage or faith.
Enumerated medicinal plants
In the second tweet, he described cannabis (cannabis) as Bholenath’s prasad. He has written that it is mentioned in 5 sacred plants in Ayurveda. Bhang is considered to be the Prasad of Bholenath and it is also legal to take it on Shivaratri and Holi.
Narcotics Bureau is investigating
Let us tell you that it is also claimed by viral drug chat that Riya was giving cannabis oil to Sushant. The CBI, ED are investigating the Sushant case, while the Narcotics Bureau has also registered a case against Riya Chakraborty and his brother. The NCB team is in Mumbai. Riya may be questioned soon.
