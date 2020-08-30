A new twist has come in the case after drug chats surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Riya Chakraborty said during an interview that Sushant used to take Maruana. Some more drug names have surfaced in viral chats. At the same time, his assistant working with Sushant has said that he was very conscious about his health and did not take drugs till Riya’s arrival. Now has revealed the benefits of Maruana through a tweet.

Richa said, do not insult Som’s gift

Richa Chadha has tweeted, when the whole world is knowing the medicinal benefits of Maruana (Ganja), then we are telling it as drugs. Please do some research, stop insulting this gift of Som. Those who do not know anything have no right to insult our heritage or faith.

Enumerated medicinal plants

In the second tweet, he described cannabis (cannabis) as Bholenath’s prasad. He has written that it is mentioned in 5 sacred plants in Ayurveda. Bhang is considered to be the Prasad of Bholenath and it is also legal to take it on Shivaratri and Holi.

Narcotics Bureau is investigating

Let us tell you that it is also claimed by viral drug chat that Riya was giving cannabis oil to Sushant. The CBI, ED are investigating the Sushant case, while the Narcotics Bureau has also registered a case against Riya Chakraborty and his brother. The NCB team is in Mumbai. Riya may be questioned soon.