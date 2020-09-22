Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on Monday filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh, film critic Kamal R Khan and a news channel accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse in the Bombay High Court. Payal Ghosh said objectionable things about Richa Chadha during a TV interview.

In her petition, Richa Chadha has said that Payal Ghosh and others have forcibly dragged her (Richa’s) name to a third person (Anurag Kashyap). He has said that the allegations of Payal Ghosh and others have been made completely false, baseless and for the purpose of tarnishing his name.

Let us tell you that Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap that in August 2013, he called Payal home and attempted to sexually abuse her. Talking to the media, Payal Ghosh has also alleged that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly said that artists like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill give him ‘sexual favors’.



Justice Anil Menon is hearing the case of Richa Chadha in the Bombay High Court. In this hearing through video conferencing, lawyers Virender Tuljapurkar and Savina Bedi were present on behalf of Richa, while there was no lawyer present on behalf of Payal Ghosh and others. The High Court has asked Richa Chadha to send the affidavit on 6 October by sending a notice to the other party once again. The next hearing of the case will be on 7 October.