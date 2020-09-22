Bollywood actress Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court on Monday against Payal Ghosh, accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation and seeking damages of Rs 1.1 crore. The case was heard on Wednesday 7 October. During the hearing, the court has asked Payal Ghosh about the withdrawal of the statement.

Justice AK Menon, who is hearing a defamation case in the Bombay High Court, asked Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute if his client wanted to take back the statement made about Richa Chadha? During the hearing, the lawyer told the court that Payal Ghosh had given a statement about Richa Chadha in ‘Unwise’. The court has directed the lawyer to talk to Payal Ghosh about this and then tell the court.

Let me tell you that Richa Chadha has said in his petition that Payal Ghosh and others have forcibly dragged his (Richa’s) name in the charges against a third person (Anurag Kashyap). He has said that the allegations of Payal Ghosh and others have been made completely false, baseless and for the purpose of tarnishing his name.



Let us tell you that Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap that in August 2013, he called Payal home and attempted to sexually abuse her. Talking to the media, Payal Ghosh has also alleged that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly said that artists like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill give him ‘sexual favors’.