Let me tell you that Richa Chadha has said in his petition that Payal Ghosh and others have forcibly dragged his (Richa’s) name in the charges against a third person (Anurag Kashyap). He has said that the allegations of Payal Ghosh and others have been made completely false, baseless and for the purpose of tarnishing his name.
Let us tell you that Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap that in August 2013, he called Payal home and attempted to sexually abuse her. Talking to the media, Payal Ghosh has also alleged that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly said that artists like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill give him ‘sexual favors’.
