New Delhi Actress Richa Chadha is very active on social media. These days she is making a lot of headlines. Recently, the ongoing dispute between actress Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh has ended. There is now speculation on Richa’s entry into politics on social media. For which he has given a clarification on social media.
Actually, recently, Richa shared a picture of arrow and bow on social media. Regarding which a user on Twitter had asked whether she was planning to join Shiv Sena. In response to this, Richa said that nothing like this is going to happen, this is completely wrong news. The one they shared is the mark of the team arrow.
Let me tell you that Payal Ghosh, who recently accused rape of film director Anurag Kashyap, had also named two women including Richa in that case. On which Richa had recently filed a defamation case on Payal for making false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statements and also demanded compensation as compensation.
On the other hand, Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice AK Menon that the two sides have settled the dispute by mutual consent and filed an application in this regard. Payal said in the promissory note that she is withdrawing the statement she gave against Richa and apologizes.
