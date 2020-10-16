New Delhi Actress Richa Chadha is very active on social media. These days she is making a lot of headlines. Recently, the ongoing dispute between actress Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh has ended. There is now speculation on Richa’s entry into politics on social media. For which he has given a clarification on social media.

Actually, recently, Richa shared a picture of arrow and bow on social media. Regarding which a user on Twitter had asked whether she was planning to join Shiv Sena. In response to this, Richa said that nothing like this is going to happen, this is completely wrong news. The one they shared is the mark of the team arrow.