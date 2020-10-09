Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, was accused of defamation by actress Richa Chadha. In addition to this defamation lawsuit, Richa Chadha had also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women. Now Richa Chadha has written on social media what action has been taken by the commission on her complaint which she had filed even before Payal Ghosh.

Asked NCW- I complained earlier, what happened?

Richa Chadha has shared that picture on social media in which Payal Ghosh is seen with National Women’s Commission Chairman Rekha Sharma. With this picture, Richa wrote, ‘I have not yet received any information from the NCW about the complaint filed on 22 September 2020. This complaint was lodged against Miss Ghosh in which she dragged my name in her case against the director. Based on your own tweet, I believe my complaint was lodged before Payal. ‘

In another tweet, Richa Chadha also shared a screenshot of her complaint filed in NCW. Richa has also tagged the Chairman of the Commission Rekha Sharma in this tweet.

Richa said – we won

After this, Richa Chadha has also shared a copy of the Bombay High Court order stating that Payal Ghosh is willing to compromise on the defamation claim filed by him. Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute also said in the court during the hearing that his client Payal was ready to compromise Richa by withdrawing his statement.



Payal Ghosh said – not apologizing

However Payal Ghosh has tweeted after this that she will not apologize to anyone. He wrote, ‘I am not apologizing to anyone. I have neither done anything wrong nor made any false statement about anyone. I have said what Anurag Kashyap told me.

Now we have to see what happens in this case because the next hearing in Richa’s case is to be held on October 12 in the Bombay High Court. According to the court order, Payal has agreed to settle the case at the next hearing.

