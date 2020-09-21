A day before, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation and misbehavior. After this, its discussion started on social media. However Anurag Kashyap has described these allegations as baseless. Kangana supported him on these allegations of Payal Ghosh and demanded the arrest of Anurag. There itself Many actresses have come in support of Anurag Kashyap, including actresses like Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Sayani Gupta and Mahi Gill.

Payal had said in his charge that Anurag had told him that Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi are comfortable with him. Richa Chadha has issued a statement on behalf of her lawyer on her name being included and has spoken of taking legal action against Payal Ghosh. Richa’s lawyer Savina Bedi Sachar wrote in the statement, “Our client ‘Richa Chadda’ condemns the dragging of her name in the allegations leveled by third parties.”

The statement further said, “Our client believes that truly oppressed women should get justice at all costs, but there are also laws that ensure that women stand up in their workplaces.” Also make sure that his dignity and self-respect are protected at his workplace. “

View this post on Instagram ???????? A post shared by Richa chadha (@therichachadha) on Sep 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm PDT

Savina Bedi Sachar further said in the statement, “No woman should exploit her freedom by misusing her freedom and make unsatisfying, baseless, false accusations. Our client has initiated appropriate legal action and their Legal advice will be given for rights and measures.

