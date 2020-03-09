In the last few years, social media has become an essential part of everyone’s life. Especially for celebrities, it has emerged as a new way of promotion. Celebrities have directly connected with their fans through social media platforms. However, for the last few days, users have been facing some problems in the social media platform Twitter and now it has also been reported by Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza.

Richa Chadha tweeted, “Why is Twitter India deleting tweets, unfollowing followers?” In response to Richa Chadha’s tweet, Dia Mirza wrote, ‘Yes, why? I am also following some people whom I have never followed. ‘

Let me tell you that Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza are not the first person to complain to Twitter. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also told that she is getting strange notifications on Twitter. By the way, Richa and Diya are also very active users on Twitter. Both the actresses talk openly on social and political issues apart from Bollywood.