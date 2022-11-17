The relationship of the economy with success in soccer does not follow a logical pattern. The sample is that the economy has not completely married with sporting success. Thus, Brazil is the most successful with five world titles; however, its workforce value (1,140 million euros) is the second while by GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita it is in the low bracket of the World Cup event. England is the most outstanding in terms of the value of its workforce (1,260 million) and GDP per capita (63,123 million), but it only treasures one World Cup in its windows.



Analysis of the teams with the most World Cups Template market value Analysis of the teams with the most World Cups Template market value Analysis of the teams with the most World Cups Template market value

The most important competitions in five European countries (England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France) bring 399 footballers to the World Cup. The Premier League is the club competition that has the most players: 125. It is followed by LaLiga, with 80, Bundesliga, 75, Serie A, 66, and Ligue 1, 53. It so happens that, if we break down by clubs, 16 contribute ten or more players to Qatar 2022. Fourteen Europeans (Bayern, Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético, Juventus, Ajax, Arsenal and Seville) and only two from outside the old continent: Qatari Al Sadd and Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia. Both clubs give up most of the footballers of their national team.

They say that sport, in this case football, can equalize everyone. Although the data since 1970, do not just demonstrate it. The duels between teams from countries considered rich and those from the least favored, in the World Cup, show a favorable balance to those who have the most. Thus, of the 684, 301 (44%) have been won by the so-called rich, for the 238 (35%) in which the team with fewer resources has prevailed. 21% of the matches (145) ended in a draw. The 78 World Cup in Argentina was the one in which they were the most equal. The rich won 39 games and the poor won 37.

Tunisia is the team that is possibly the humblest of all those that will meet in Qatar, if we look at all the parameters. Regarding per capita income, it is the fourth lowest and the value of its players places it as the fifth team with the lowest value in its squad. Only the FIFA ranking gives the Tunisian team a break. It is the twenty-fourth according to this classification. At the other extreme is the Netherlands. The Central European team is seventh in per capita income and eighth in the FIFA ranking, while its squad ranks ninth in Qatar.

See also Carlos III formalizes Rishi Sunak as the new British Prime Minister

Analysis of the 32 teams for the 2022 World Cup based on GDP per capita and the market value of the workforce Market value of the selection Market value of the selection Analysis of the 32 teams for the 2022 World Cup based on GDP per capita and the market value of the workforce Market value of the selection Market value of the selection Analysis of the 32 teams for the 2022 World Cup based on GDP per capita and the value of template market Market value of the selection Market value of the selection

Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay have in common a low per capita income but a high market value of the squad, as well as a high FIFA ranking and several World Cups behind them. The Brazilians suffered the worst defeat in their football history during the 2014 semifinal match, where the Germans beat them, leaving the score 1-7. In what was called the Mineirazo, referring to another historic defeat of the Brazilians known as the Maracanazo where, being hosts, they lost the final against Uruguay against all odds.

Throughout the history of the World Cups There are three parties that represent the football ‘Robin Hood’: Sweden-Senegal and France-Senegal, both from the 2002 World Cup, and Ghana-United States (2006). ANDn the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, Senegal beat two teams that were exaggeratedly more economically powerful: Sweden (57.7 times richer than the African country) and France (47.7). In the case of Ghana, they won To united states. The North American country was in 2006 50, 4 times richer than Ghana.