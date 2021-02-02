On one side of the wall, Israel vaccinates massively. 37% of the population have received at least one dose and one Israeli in five has completed the process with a second injection after 40 days of campaigning. The figures place this country as the most active of the 77 where vaccination has already been started and that have consumed a total of 101,317,005 vials of serum against Covid-19. They are rich nations – the United Kingdom, the United States and the Gulf countries among the first, in addition to some members of the EU – or middle-income nations, such as China and India. The rest “look and wait,” as the WHO says, for antivirals to reach them from consortia created to supply the less favored.

The example is on the other side of the wall, in the Palestinian territories, where the first 2,000 vaccines entered on Monday, which were transferred by the Israeli authorities to immunize doctors and nurses. With these doses, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah, the Palestinian campaign started, which hopes to receive 5,000 Russian Sputnik vaccines and 37,000 from Pfizer in the coming weeks from WHO.

“One day they say that we are going to receive Russian vaccines, another that they will arrive from Israel and another that we will be vaccinated thanks to Covax, but the truth is that we have no plan, nor have we received any calls from the Ministry of Health to inform us, there is nothing you’re welcome ”, laments Dr. Ramzy Abu Yusef, director of the Dr. Ahmad Al Maslamani hospital in Beit Sahour, south of Bethlehem.

COUNTRY RANKING 1 Total. As of this Tuesday morning, 101,317,005 people had been immunized in the world. The campaign is applied in 77 countries, none of them low-income, which is why the WHO, which has activated a supply system to these territories, has called for the “solidarity” of the richest nations. 2 Israel it is the most advanced country in immunization. 37% of its 9.2 million inhabitants have received the vaccine and, of them, 21% have already completed the cycle with the second dose. 3 United Kingdom is another advantageous country, with 13.7% of the population vaccinated (9.8 million injectables) 4 United States It draws attention because, from being in a situation of sanitary catastrophe, it has become one of the leading countries in vaccination, with 8% of the population immunized and 32.2 million vials consumed. 6 The EU it appears as a whole after the United Arab Emirates or Serbia, with 2.3% of immunized citizens (12.7 million doses). Malta, Denmark and Poland are at the forefront of the community space. 7 China and India They are the two giants where the campaign has become a major challenge due to its high population. They are behind in the campaign despite having already applied 24 and 4 million doses, respectively.

The pessimism of this veteran Russian-trained doctor is palpable on the streets of the city where, according to tradition, Jesus was born. Bethlehem registered the first focus of coronavirus in the West Bank and is the place where the crisis has hit the hardest since the local economy depends on religious tourism, non-existent since March. “People have to choose between dying of coronavirus or starving. If you don’t work, you don’t eat, so it is not possible to confine the population, ”says Dr. Abu Yusef.

A thousand doses in the trash



The case of Israel and Palestine is a clear example of the unequal distribution of vaccines between rich and poor states. “The vaccines have crossed the wall, but they have done it only to reach the settlements where the Jewish settlers live, not for the three million Palestinians who surround them,” denounces Eva Anadón, head of the NGO Alliance for Solidarity in Jerusalem . Many of these Palestinians work in the construction of the settlements themselves or on the settlers’ farms, but have not been vaccinated.

“I consider it unfair and unintelligent, since in the long run they will have problems and will not achieve the desired group immunity. Covid-19 is a global pandemic and we are all mixed up here, ”says Juani Rismawi, a Spaniard who has been in Palestine for 35 years and works with the medical organization Health Work Committees (HWC).

SEVEN VACCINES Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. They are two of the seven vaccines that are in circulation now on the planet. The United States, Canada, Europe, Israel and the Gulf countries have chosen these above all. AstraZeneca. The aforementioned countries also opt for the British formula, which is already injected in the United Kingdom, India, Burma, Morocco and Sri Lanka, and has been authorized last week by the European Union. Sputnik V. It is administered in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Algeria and Argentina. Sinopharm. Applicable in China, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Seychelles, Egypt, Laos and Serbia. Sinovac. Used in Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey. Bharat Biotech. It is injected in India.

The vaccination of the Palestinian population is a subject of debate in the Israeli media and experts such as Professor Ayal Leshem, of the Sheba Medical Center (SMC), consider that “a global effort is necessary to vaccinate everyone. I am in favor of our Government supporting our Palestinian neighbors because it will be positive for everyone, although the ultimate responsibility lies with the Palestinian National Authority.

The campaign in Israel started on December 19 and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his plan was to achieve a return to normalcy in March. Since then, five million vaccines have been administered and the population confined, but the contagion curve does not decline: it remains at about 8,000 daily cases. One cause, according to experts, is the behavior of the ultra-Orthodox minority, which defies restrictions.

And while Palestinian neighbors, like most of the world, await the arrival of vaccines, in the Jewish state there are plenty. Clalit, one of the four insurers running the campaign, reported that they lost 1,000 doses because they expired before they found people to vaccinate. This same insurer warned that fewer and fewer people go to its centers, located just a few minutes by car from the office of Dr. Abu Yusef, who is waiting impatiently for help from the WHO.