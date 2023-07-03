FromMomir Takac close

Many people want to buy real estate in Russian-occupied Mariupol. They are not worried about a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Mariupol/Moscow/Munich – If Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Ukraine war goes according to plan, the armed forces will eventually reach Mariupol. Reports of success and failure are currently alternating. The attack efforts around Bakhmut are said to be bearing fruit, in Cherson the soldiers are apparently encountering Russian resistance.

Run on real estate in Mariupol despite the threat of a counter-offensive

It remains to be seen when the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to liberate cities on the Azov Sea and whether they will be able to do so at all. It is all the more astonishing that the real estate market is still booming, like the Internet newspaper Bumaga writes. Russians willing to buy don’t seem to fear the counter-offensive.

They also seem to care little about the condition of buildings and houses. According to the mayor, 90 percent of Mariupol was destroyed in the Ukraine war, and the United Nations estimated that 90 percent of the residential buildings were damaged.

Mariupol: Prospective buyers believe in the great future of the city

The newspaper combed through numerous portals with real estate advertisements. She found that people from all parts of Russia want to buy houses or apartments in Mariupol, which Russia announced on May 20, 2022. The first advertisements appeared on the Russian social media VKontakte in early May, when the fighting was still going on Bumaga. They are ready to restore the buildings after the shelling.

“I think it’s a good investment. It may seem strange to someone, but I believe in the development of the city. A great future awaits them under the wing of Russia. I’m not afraid that Mariupol may suffer from the hostilities. The worst that could have happened there has already happened,” said a prospective buyer from Omsk Bumaga.

Mariupol is interesting for real estate buyers because of its location by the sea

On the Russian classifieds site Avito numerous apartments and houses are offered in Mariupol, as well as commercial space. The average price is three million rubles (about 30,700 euros) for apartments and 4.8 million rubles for houses and land.

All interested parties with whom Bumaga spoke, wanted to buy real estate in Mariupol because of its location by the sea. “I think that in the near future the city will prosper and be a good place to relax. I’m not afraid that the city could still suffer. Our borders are reliably guarded by the armed forces, the war is nearing its logical end,” said a potential buyer. (mt)