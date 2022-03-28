UPDATEWealthy Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators may have been poisoned over a March 3 peace meeting in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The American newspaper reports that The Wall Street Journal and the journalistic investigative collective Bellingcat.

According to these two media, who rely on insiders, those involved blame members of the Russian regime, who would like to sabotage the negotiations. The oligarch Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation are said to have developed symptoms of suspected poisoning not long after the talks, which lasted until 10 p.m.

An anonymous US official tells news agency Reuters however, intelligence information suggests that Abramovich and others became ill from something other than poisoning. The cause would have been an ‘environmental factor’, without further specification. Several members of the Ukrainian negotiating team, such as MP Rustem Umerov, also deny that they were poisoned. They warn against speculation and conspiracy theories.



Abramovich, owner of the English football club Chelsea, among others, quickly stepped up to help in negotiations after the war broke out in Ukraine. He and the two Ukrainians reportedly suffered from red eyes, a constant and painful stream of tears and peeling of their faces and hands after the March 3 meeting. Abramovich would also have been unable to see for several hours, a source told the British newspaper The Guardian† The symptoms did not subside until the next morning and disappeared in the week after the interview.

Those affected were later treated at a clinic in the Turkish capital, Istanbul, where new negotiations were scheduled. Someone who is close to Abramovich says opposite The Wall Street Journal that it is not clear who would have poisoned him and the two others around the meeting. In the hours before they got symptoms, they were said to have consumed only water and chocolate. A fourth member of the negotiating team drank and ate the same, but was unharmed.

Not a good monster

The day after the talks in Kiev, the negotiating delegation drove from the capital Kiev via Lviv, West Ukraine, to Poland, from where the journey continued to Istanbul. Bellingcat was asked to launch an investigation by chemical weapons experts in Lviv.

German experts were called in for this. But because the victims were in a hurry to travel from Lviv to Istanbul, it was not possible to collect a good sample of the poison that may have been used. It is therefore impossible to determine exactly how the attack would have been carried out.

Vladimir Putin and Roman Abramovich in 2005. © ANP / AFP



Still, based on their remote and on-the-spot investigations, the experts state that the symptoms are most likely the result of poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon. A less likely option could be the use of microwave radiation.



Christo Grozev, who conducted the investigation on behalf of Bellingcat did see images of the damage suffered by Abramovich and the other negotiators. “It wasn’t meant to kill, it was a warning,” Grozev said. Bellingcat reports on Twitter that he did not want to publish about the possible poisoning earlier in order to protect the safety of those involved.

Letter to Putin

According to the British newspaper The Times Abramovich is said to have had personal meetings with both Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in recent weeks. The oligarch is said to have even handed Putin a handwritten note from Zelensky in Moscow, but the Russian president is said to have resolutely rejected that approach.

A spokesman for Zelensky says he has no information about a possible poisoning. “There is a lot of speculation at the moment, we advise to follow only official information,” the spokesperson said The Guardian† The Kremlin has not yet responded to the story, according to international media.

Narrow tyres

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky is said to have asked his American colleague Joe Biden to exclude Abramovich from financial and other sanctions, precisely because he played a role in the negotiation attempts. In the United Kingdom and the EU, the Russian was the victim of punitive measures.

Even before the British hit Abramovich, he announced that he would put the London football club Chelsea up for sale. The proceeds of the sale would go to the victims of war in Ukraine, he said. Later, stories surfaced that he tried to get two of his superyachts to safety by sailing them towards Israel or Turkey.

Born in a Jewish family, Abramovich became wealthy in the 1990s from the oil trade and was once the richest man in Russia. In addition to Russian, he also holds Israeli and Portuguese nationality.

