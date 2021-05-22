Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Poetry Academy, in the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, revealed that it has organized various activities and launched a set of new publications within the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in its 30th session, which is held today and continues until May 29.

Mira Al-Tunaiji, Head of the Archives and Media Unit at the Poetry Academy, indicated that the activities of the Academy include signatures of books and publications via the exhibition’s signature platform on May 27th, including the three-volume book “The Flags of Popular Poetry” by Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, and the book “Brief History of Al Dhafra” By Ali Al Kindi, and “Al Sadiat” by Salima Al Mazrouei, in addition to a number of other books issued in cooperation with cultural and literary institutions, including the Emirates Writers and Writers Union, whose wing witnesses the signature of the poetry collection “No to appointment,” which is one of the author’s poetry academy publications. Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al-Emadi.

The Academy also displays in its pavilion a group of recently issued titles, including: “The Al Ghaf Dictionary in the UAE / Second Edition” by Sultan Al Amimi, “The Scientific Encyclopedia of Nabati Poetry” Parts 8-13, by its author Dr. Ghassan Al Hassan, “The Emirati Song Its Origin and Development – Post-Establishment / Part Two ”by Muayad Al-Shaibani,“ Popular Verses from Female Memory Narratives in the Emirates ”by Fatima Al-Hashemi,“ Bin Suleiman’s Divan by the Poet Saif Bin Hamad Al-Shamsi ”and“ Diwan Al-Asri by the Poet Rashid Bin Ghanem Al-Asri ”compiled, prepared and investigated Hamad Al-Shamsi and Hamid Abdullah Al-Raisi, “An Encyclopedic Dictionary of Anthropological Terms – Volume Two” by Dr. Abdul-Malik Mortad, “Cipher of Text” by Dr. Salah Fadl, “Translation of Poetry in the Modern Age” by Dr. Nevin Tina, and other poetic and literary titles.

On this occasion, Abdullah Al-Musabi, General Supervisor of Poetry Academy’s participation in the Book Fair, said that the Academy is always keen to be present in the various cultural and literary events organized by cultural institutions in the UAE, and to provide the reader with its contributions from books and literature that are documented for many stages of History of poetry and popular literature, stressing that these books contributed to pushing interest in the popular heritage and shedding light on big and balanced names in the Emirati, Gulf and Arab arena.

Al-Musabi added: “We at the Academy find that holding the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in these exceptional circumstances, which is one of the most prominent book fairs in the world, is an opportunity to display and review these publications by the exhibition’s audience and those interested. For the sake of its establishment and the success of all its activities and programs ». The Academy will present in its pavilion during the exhibition days a comprehensive idea of ​​its study programs for those interested in registering for the academic study for the next session that begins on the fourth of next October.