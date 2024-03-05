The ever-growing private tutoring industry is widening the gap between rich and poor children and it must stop, authorities warn. They are raising the alarm now that it appears that affluent parents are more likely to engage private homework assistance for their child. This is disastrous for equality of opportunity, experts say, because poor children cannot receive that support. The minister calls on schools to only offer tutoring at school so that this is 'accessible to everyone'.

