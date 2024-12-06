In 2013, in an attempt to turn the economic crisis around, Mariano Rajoy promoted the Law to Support Entrepreneurs and their Internationalization, where the so-called golden visa. This is an immediate residence visa that is granted to those who spend money on furniture or real estate in our country. These golden visas have generated the arrival of countless Latin American investors who have exchanged the beaches of Miami for the skies of Madrid and have contributed to the local economy. Its arrival, however, in addition to the inflationary crisis, has in turn brought “consequences” that have directly affected ordinary Madrid residents and the rental price of their homes. Which is why, last November, the bill that puts an end to the visa designed for investment in Spain was approved in the Congress of Deputies.

For a long time the city of Miami was considered the ideal place to live. Its paradisiacal beaches and pleasant temperatures throughout the year attracted thousands of people, mainly rich people and Latin American investors who were looking for a paradise to do business and to be surrounded by luxury. This postcard received a competition that is gaining more strength every day. We talk about Madrid and the opportunities that the golden visa provides for investmentalthough it has brought “consequences.”

A few months ago we told the case of Lisbon, where a rent triples the country’s minimum wage. In addition to inflation, part of this scenario was also due to the golden visa. For this reason, the Portuguese government put an end to this immigration “benefit” and short-term rental permits, in addition to limiting rent increases to 2%.

“Often, golden visa recipients remodel a home, but do not occupy it. Many times those properties are sold over and over again, and that creates a distortion in the real estate market and it is one of the causes of the housing crisis,” geographer and housing researcher, Luís Mendes, told the BBC.

With the end of the golden visa in Portugal, the eyes of foreign investors were fully focused on Spain where Rajoy’s measure is still in force. Thus, since the end of the pandemic, Madrid has become one of the most attractive cities in the world for those rich Latin Americans who were looking for new investment horizons.

The rich Latin Americans bet on Madrid

And the data collected by the BBC confirm this scenario. “When the New York firm Barnes Global Property surveyed people with more than $30 million in assets to prepare its annual report, Madrid was the fourth most valued city in the world,” explains a publication from the British media.

In this survey, Latin American investors predominate in the growing interest of the global rich in Madrid. They are the ones who They buy 60% of the luxury properties for sale in the Madrid marketahead of the British, French and Americans.

Along these lines, entire buildings in the Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca, one of the most expensive in Spain, have been acquired by Mexican and Venezuelan buyerssays the article. They have even renamed it “Little Caracas.” Many of these purchases are made remotely by video call or WhatsApp, in most cases they are even for investment, not to live in these eccentric homes, according to what real estate banking experts have told this newspaper.

For their part, according to official data, Mexicans have invested more than 700 million euros in the Spanish real estate market since 2020, the vast majority in Madrid.

“The attraction of Latin American talent and capital to Madrid is the same as what occurred decades ago to Miami, but that has been balanced, and the time will come when Miami will wonder why Madrid is looking at us in the rearview mirror,” he stated. José Luis Martínez-Almeidamayor of the Spanish capital, to the BBC.

The “problem” that affects Madrid residents

Foreign investment in Madrid, however, poses direct problems for its citizens. The rise in rental prices in the Spanish capital means that many have to look for alternatives far from the city center and its traditional neighborhoods. According to figures provided to BBC Mundo by Andrés Pradillo, spokesperson for the Madrid Tenants Union, They have risen 60% since 2015. A phenomenon similar to what has been experienced in Lisbon.

In this context, according to a report from this newspaper, in Madrid the average income ended 2023 in 17.9 euros/m2 per month, which represents an annual increase of 13.6%. It is notable that all districts of the capital reached levels never seen before.

Above the city average are the districts of Salamanca (22.5 euros/m2), Center (22.1 euros/m2) and Chamberí (21.9 euros/m2). They are also joined by Chamartín and Retiro (both with 19.2 euros/m2) and Tetuán (18.5 euros/m2).

The profiles of Latin American migration

Spain has been the gateway to Europe for Latin American migration. The absence of a language barrier has caused thousands of people to consider the possibility of living in cities like Madrid. AND the profile of migrants has grown over time: people in asylum situations, refugees, workers, workers, students and wealthy businessmen and investors such as the Mexican Carlos Slim, who acquired FCC, or the Venezuelan banker Juan Carlos Escotet, who today controls Abanca.

However, of these investor profiles, the trend in recent years has pointed towards “family projects” that do not require high capital. “Many are investing in things like the purchase of real estate for tourist rental,” Nuria Vilanova, from Ceapi, an association of directors of Ibero-American companies, explained to the media.

Other benefits

But it’s not just the golden visa that works in your favor. Spain allows Ibero-American citizens to apply for nationality after only two years of legal residence in the country. Facilities are added such as reduces tuition fees by 85% at public universities Madrid for Ibero-American students.

According to Vilanova, “Spain is displacing the United States as the place where “form the children of Latin American business leaders”and the differences in the immigration policy of both countries appear as one of the reasons.

Current situation of the ‘Golden Visa’ in Spain

The Congress of Deputies approved the bill that puts an end to the so-called ‘Golden Visa’. Although the law has been approved in plenary session for submission to the Senate, the amendment that puts an end to these visas has already been included in the presentation phase, the first of the parliamentary process.

Ending the ‘Golden Visa’ was in the Government’s sights since the last legislature. The former minister and now governor of the Bank of Spain, José Luis Escrivá, said that the Government was working on reviewing the conditions of this visa, and in April of this year, the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez announced the intention to eliminate it.

It was seven months later when the legislative formula to proceed with the end of these visas. Specifically, it has been articulated through an amendment introduced behind closed doors in the bill on measures regarding the efficiency of the public service of Justice, which was approved in a presentation without the presence of the PP deputies, who suspended their activity due to the tragedy caused by DANA.

The report of the presentation, which was accessed by Europa Press, included an addition to the project sent by the Ministry of Justice to leave articles 63, 64, 65, 66 and 67 of Law 14/2013, supporting entrepreneurs, without content. , which are just those that establish the conditions to qualify for the ‘Golden Visa’.

Of course, a transitional provision was introduced to respect the visa for those investors or relatives of investors who they had requested it previously on the date of entry into force of the law.