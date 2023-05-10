And the American New York Times reported that there is great dissatisfaction in Hong Kong with the large number of tourists who come from mainland China.

And this dissatisfaction is raised because most visitors come in the framework of inexpensive group trips that may cost an amount of no more than $ 175 for two full days.

Shop owners in Hong Kong say that the arrival of tourists who do not spend much is not without trouble, because some visitors eat lunch, for example, while standing in the street sometimes.

There are also those who talk about the noise of tourists and their loud talk, especially in places of luxury homes, but they are now complaining of crowding around them.

Before the start of the Corona epidemic, people from mainland China made up 80 percent of those who visited Hong Kong Island.

The number of tourists from abroad decreased due to the impact of flights, while visitors from mainland China came via ships for a short period.

Group tourist trips usually include elderly people, and they tend not to spend a lot of money when they visit a new place.

Commenting on the controversy, the tourism minister for the autonomous city, Kevin Young, said crowded streets are a sign of economic growth.

In an effort to show that there is no local discomfort with tourists, the minister added in a television interview that Hong Kong people are known to be welcoming, “and now is the chance to show that again.”