In the midst of the championship British Superbikethe team OMG took a cheap shot from one of its biggest sponsors, namely Rich Energy. The energy drink company has indeed interrupted the collaboration with the team prematurely and suddenly, almost two years after the signing of the contract between the parties for the 2020 championship. superbike.com, William Storeythe reasons that led to the conclusion of the relationship would be to be identified in the policy of the OMG team, which “He would have acted several times with bad intentions”.

Regardless of the true causes of this divorce, it is however certain that a similar operation by Rich Energy had already been carried out in the past, and in this case in Formula 1. The episode dates back to the 2019 world championship, when the company became the main sponsor of the Haas, only to terminate the contract during the same championship. In that case, Storey himself initially denied the tweet in which the choice of Rich Energy was made official, according to him published by a “Devious person”, only to confirm the decision, gained following the poor results of the team. Subsequently, on the occasion of the 2020 championship, Haas then signed a new agreement with the Russian company Uralkali, then interrupted on the eve of the current world championship due to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

On the weekend of the French GP, the team principal Günther Steiner he quickly commented on what happened in British Superbike between Rich Energy and the OMG team, not being surprised by the episode and not wanting to provide any advice to the British team: “I read the news – explained the manager from Bolzano – and I felt like I was reliving that fact again, this is my only comment. I don’t know how much money they got, but at least we got something in the end. It is obvious what happened to this I’m not surprised“.