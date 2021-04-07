A woman protects herself from covid-19 at her egg stall in Quito (Ecuador). Sofia Calle / GETTY IMAGES

If the recession caused by the 2008 global financial crisis was practically confined to the rich countries, with practically all emerging economies escaping from it, the tables have turned this time. The covid-19 bite is being felt with particular intensity in low- and middle-income countries, which had more fragile health and social protection systems and to which the vaccine will arrive late compared to advanced economies. But, beyond the pharmacological, there is a factor that clearly explains why the dangerous divergence opened by the pandemic: the fiscal capacity of the States to rescue their citizens and companies, and promote a faster exit from the tunnel. To escape the recession caused by the virus, between the outbreak of the crisis and 2022, rich countries will have deployed fiscal spending measures equivalent to 16% of their GDP, compared to 4% in emerging countries and 2% in the low-income countries, according to data published this Wednesday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The scope of support [fiscal] varies between countries, depending on the impact of the pandemic and the ability to access financing at low cost ”, underline the technicians of the Washington-based organization pointing to the evidence: that economies that have a currency and a central bank strong also enjoy a much higher financial margin than the rest.

While “many governments in advanced economies have implemented considerable spending, support in emerging markets and especially low-income countries has been smaller, with a large portion of the measures [implementadas] expiring now ”, reads the Fund’s latest global fiscal report, which spares no applause for the fiscal firefight deployed to deal with the crisis:“ It has prevented a more severe economic contraction and further loss of jobs ”. According to the Fund’s own data, without the fiscal and monetary stimuli put on the table by the authorities, the blow would have been three times greater. Hence, those who have been able to inject the least money are also those who will recover more slowly and with more damage to their economy.

The reactivation plans announced by the United States for the coming years have ended up unbalancing the balance: even before it put its powerful infrastructure plan on the table, the initial reactivation package had already multiplied by almost three the fiscal effort announced up to then, taking off the North American country not only from the emerging bloc but also from its European partners, in which the decisive initial action has given way to a stage of much greater prudence.

World public debt, on the edge of triple digits

The face b One of the fiscal stimuli is always the deficit and the public debt, both at historical highs in all groups of countries. But, there too, the differences between rich, emerging and poor are obvious: while in advanced economies the imbalance between spending and income touched 12% of GDP last year, in the emerging bloc it was below 10% and in low-income nations it narrowly exceeded 5%. This gap grows, and a lot, in the years following that of the bolt, in which, after the initial emergency disbursements to contain the advance of the health crisis and try to save from the burning of the confinements to homes and companies, the capacity of emerging countries to finance large fiscal deficits is much lower than that of their wealthy peers.

“The ability of countries to increase spending has diverged. While the increase in deficits in advanced economies was the result, almost in equal parts, of increases in spending and falls in income, in most emerging and low-income countries it was mainly the result of collapse in income caused by the recession ”, warn the Fund’s technicians. Added to this new round of fiscal spending by the treasuries that can afford it is a new source of inequality between rich, emerging and poor nations: the vaccine. As the Fund itself has warned, two-speed vaccination will also lead to a bicephalic recovery. And in this divergence, the poor and emerging countries have the upper hand.

After a few months in which the States have remained as the last containment dams to prevent the economic crisis from mutating into something more serious – into a true depression like that of the 1930s – the average public debt of the entire world it climbed in 2020 to 97% of GDP. The upward trend will continue this year, up to around 99%, although with historically low financing costs. Since then, on the verge of the triple digits in which practically all advanced economies are already firmly established, the Fund has glimpsed some signs of stabilization. Not so much because governments are not going to have to keep putting all the meat on the grill, but because the other part of the fraction – GDP – will be boosted by the economic recovery.