Debt Justice: Poor countries forced to invest in fuel projects

Experts from the British charity Debt Justice accused rich countries of trying to create a new form of colonialism. They cited the problem that poorer states are being forced to invest in fossil fuel projects to pay off their debts. This is reported The Guardian.

The organization came to the conclusion that poorer countries borrow from rich countries, and to repay the debt they must invest in projects related to fossil fuels, the use of which harms the environment. In the country of Suriname, they said that the debt was so high that they are trying to pay it off in every possible way.

“The reality is that this is a new form of colonialism – we have changed one ruler to the rule of our creditors, who in most cases already own what belongs to us. The difference is that this time we signed the deal ourselves,” said Projekta, a local civil society group.

In June 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that developed countries had agreed to pay $100 billion to developing nations as part of the fight against the effects of global warming.