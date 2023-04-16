But yes, in the Netherlands we are rich so what are we complaining about?

We will replace all cars with a combustion engine with one with an electric motor. After all, that is better for the environment. Or well, less bad. It’s a bit like vaping: less harmful than smoking, but still not ideal. But there’s something else. Although electric driving will appeal to the somewhat left-wing idealist, the cost does not always match.

Electric cars are insanely expensive to produce (except for Tesla, which keeps lowering its prices) and are made interesting with all kinds of subsidies and exemptions. Finally, you also have the associated infrastructure. That also costs a lot of money. Oh, and if it’s subsidized, it’s not cheaper, someone else is just paying for it.

Electric driving is not for the poor anyway

In countries where people pay less tax and earn less, people also drive an electric car considerably more often. ACEA came to that conclusion. Now that is not very surprising, but interesting. Not only that, but also the extent to which. Now we need to make the first note.

The ACEA looks at cars with a plug. So that means not only an electric car, but also a plug-in hybrid. Remarkably enough, a hydrogen car falls by the wayside. Given the low numbers of the latter, it makes no difference to the picture.

Country Avg. income Percent EVs Slovakia €10,985 3.70% Czech Republic €13,836 3.90% Bulgaria €7,272 4.00% Poland €10,782 5.00% Croatia €10,391 5.00%

In countries such as Greece and Italy – where the average income is slightly higher – the electric car is already more popular with a percentage of around 9 percent.

The rich can afford EVs

And now comes the big surprise, in rich Northern European countries the EV is much more popular! Simple: we can afford it. The average income is much higher, so one can also afford an electric car.

The Netherlands participates reasonably well. Compared to the average income – which is very high in Europe – the percentage of EVs is actually a bit disappointing. People in Scandinavia earn less, but still buy more EVs.

Anyway, you can view the table of how many electric cars the rich buy below:

Country Avg. income Percent EVs Sweden €35,486 56.10% Denmark €39,274 38.60% Finland €33,155 37.60% THE NETHERLANDS €40,312 34.50% Germany €32,850 31.40%

Source: ACEA through Carscoops

