Terrible things sometimes happen in football, like being a rich, too rich club. We can guess the discomfort that this causes in their leaders, aware of the trick that one day destiny threw them in the form of large budgets. It takes a lot of character to lift your head. It is not like when you are a small club, in which everything is very easy and you only have to worry, every morning of your life, to stay alive, miraculously, with your scarce resources at least until the evening. That’s life.

I put myself in the shoes of the president of any of the teams that promoted the Super League, With a budget of hundreds of millions, which monopolize a great record and, in short, they recover, despite this, every year from such a blow, and I honestly get dizzy. Being a millionaire condemns you to constant anxiety. It is most unfair. Let’s say that you can’t be a millionaire once and for all, and then forget about whether you have more or less money, but you have to be more of a millionaire all the time. It’s over, if there ever was one, of being rich in a calm, leisurely way. If you stop to think that you are a rich club, you lose money, which inexorably goes to another, more pragmatic than you, who does not think, only acts.

We got the wrong idea of ​​what a powerful club means, living perhaps with the weight of having taken the oath “I will never be poor.” You can’t get by with having money. That went down in history. You need a lot more than a lot of money, sometimes you will even need it to fall by snapping your fingers, to guarantee the possibility of spending it foolishly and madly, perhaps wasting it on signings that do not go well, or that have become insanely expensive, or on the construction of stadiums that amaze the world and give an idea of ​​the greatness of the club by looking at just one photo. Terrible, terrible, terrible. “I am opposed to millionaires,” he said. Twainrightly so. Although then he added that “it would be dangerous to offer me that position”, because surely I would accept it.

#Rich #poor