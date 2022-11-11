Genoa – Another assignment of international prestige for the University of Genoa and the San Martino hospital. The Genoese researcher Matilde English, manager of the center Multiple sclerosis of San Martino, highly respected internationally, was elected to the executive committee of Ectrimis, the most important world institution dealing with treatment and research on multiple sclerosis. A recognition that takes on even greater importance since she is the only Italian representative on the committee. You are English and you will have the task, together with other researchers from all over the world, to elaborate the guidelines on the treatment of the disease but also to develop training programs for the international scientific community. You will also have to take care of the scholarships for young doctors and nurses. Finally, the members of the committee must take care of coordinating, from a scientific point of view, the annual congress on multiple sclerosis, which attracts over nine thousand researchers from all over the world.

English, who is associate professor at the Dinogmi (Department of Neuroscience, Rehabilitation, Ophthalmology, Genetics and Maternal and Child Sciences), has already received the compliments of the rector Federico Delfino and the Vice Rector Giancarlo Icardi who is also the sole point of reference for LiguriaHigher Institute of Health.