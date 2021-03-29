Rice with prawns and monkfish

Ingredients: 12 prawns; ½ kilo of clams; 3 handfuls of rice; 2 boiled eggs; 2 onions; 2 green peppers; ½ bell pepper; 4 cloves of garlic; Rock fish (monkfish bones); 1/5 of beer; Olive oil; Water; Salt; Pepper; Turmeric; 4 tablespoons tomato sauce

About two hours before we put the clams in water with plenty of salt. We peel all the prawns except four. In a saucepan with oil over high heat we put one of the onions, one of the green peppers (roughly cut), the peelings and heads of the prawns, the monkfish bones, salt and pepper. When the bottom begins to grip, add a fifth of beer and let the liquid evaporate. Then, cover with water, add salt and pepper and cook for 20 minutes. We strain and reserve hot. In another casserole we put a drizzle of oil and sauté the other onion, the other green pepper, the bell pepper and the garlic cloves, all very finely chopped. After 15 minutes, add the rice and sauté it well. Add the tomato sauce, stir and add the stock that we had prepared. You will have to cook everything for about 18 minutes. When there are 2 minutes left to finish the time, add the tails of the chopped prawns and the clams. When they open we turn off the fire and remove the casserole. We grill the four reserved prawns and put them on top of each plate.