Gianmarco Centinaio has hinted that he has allowed rice contaminated with unauthorized pesticides to enter Italy by imposing duties on several Parsi exporters to Asia

The Vice President of the Senate, Gianmarco Centinaio, during the episode of Restart on Rai3 on Wednesday, March 20, he boasted about the rice tariffs he set when he was Agriculture Minister. “Europe, pushed by Italy when Gianmarco Centinaio was minister on rice – said Centinaio, speaking of himself in the third person – we had imposed duties on the rice that arrived from Cambodia and Burma simply because the rice that comes from those countries it is grown using chemical substances that are considered carcinogenic and which in Italy and Europe have no longer been accepted for at least 10 years.”

“The other reason why we imposed tariffs – he continued – was because rice from Cambodia and Burma is grown by child slaves and is therefore unethical and therefore we told the rice growers and importers of that rice that if they wanted to import it into Europe they would have had to pay a duty. So, seeing and considering that we created a precedent at the time, we can continue the precedent, on everything else, it's called “reciprocity”; that is, either you grow under the conditions that Europe imposes European producers on cultivation or breeding or fishing or, if not, if you don't respect certain standards I will tax you.”

To requests for clarification from the other guests, Centinaio responded as follows: “If you investigate and the investigations do not show that he is poisoned, what do you do? What do you block?”. Beyond the words of the vice president of the Senate, as reported by Il Fatto Alimentare European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasff) has often detected the presence of rice and derived products arriving from Asia contaminated by unauthorized pesticides and without health certifications.