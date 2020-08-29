Maadh was also used in ancient times to enhance beauty. In countries like Japan and Korea, women have always been using Maadh for their beauty. Many such elements are found in rice water, or maadh, which are a panacea for your skin and hair problems. Rice water not only improves its color but also removes spots and wrinkles. Applying it on the face brings skin tightness and also removes the problem of large pores. Besides hydrating the face, it is also a good toner and cleanser. Rice water has so many properties that you cannot count it on your fingers. So let us introduce you to some of its amazing beauty benefits.

Learn what happens in rice water



Rice water is filled with allantoin (an organic compound that works to repair the skin) with minerals, vitamins, amino acids and anti-oxidants ferulic acid. All these nutrition is no less than a boon for our skin and hair. At the same time, it contains inositol, which is a carbohydrate and it makes the hair shiny and strong.

This is how to make rice water



Take 1/2 cup of raw rice and wash it thoroughly. After this, add two cups of water and put it on the heat. Do not make it in a pressure cooker, but in a pan. When rice starts boiling and rice water starts to thicken, then filter it. This is done, your rice water means the matha is ready. You can put it in an airtight box and use it for several days, keeping it freeze. So let’s learn about this rice water Beauty best Experiment:

1. Facial Cleanser

Rice water is also an excellent cleanser and toner. Apply it in cotton and apply it on the face with light hands and let it dry. If the skin feels tight, then you wash it otherwise you can leave it like this. This will remove the impurities of your skin.

2. Small facial pores

If your facial pores are very large, then you should get used to using rice water daily. Soak rice water in cotton and apply it on your face. It keeps your skin soft, smooth and shiny and tightens the skin. This causes your large hair follicles to become smaller. Read More: Make tangy and rough hair in a wash, silky and smooth, follow these tips

3. The best treatment for acne Rice water is very good for acne. It removes redness, swelling and scabies of pimples and prevents new pimples from coming out. Leave rice water on the face and let it dry on its own. Then wash. If you do this process at night, it will be better.

4. Relieving Eczema

If you are troubled by eczema, then rice water will be very useful. You immerse a clean cloth in rice water and apply it on the affected areas. Keep the water lukewarm and apply again and again. Then let it dry. Your eczema will be correct in a few days.

5. There will also be relief in burning sensation with dry skin.

If your skin is very dry and most of the crust gets stuck on it, then you must try rice water. Rice water also has the property of reducing skin irritation. To relieve itching and dryness, add a little bit of it to the bath water. You will be very relieved.

6. This water protects from sunburn

Rice water is the most effective remedy for sunburn. It helps in reducing the inflammation and redness of the skin and provides it with coolness. To avoid sunburn, keep rice water in the fridge and use it on cotton.

7. is full of tremendous anti-aging features

If you are looking for a better anti-aging cream, then you cannot find anything better than rice water. It gives your skin a tonality, increases its flexibility and cleanses the complexion and removes spots. It also hydrates the skin and returns its moisture. You should leave rice water on the skin to remove wrinkles, wash it when it dries. After this, you can massage it on the skin by adding a frond in coconut oil to beautify it. This will revitalize your skin.

8. Excellent hair conditioner

Start washing your hair with rice water. In a few days you will find that your hair is shiny, strong and problem free. For this, apply rice water in your hair and leave it for some time, when it is dry then wash it. You can also massage by adding lavender or jasmine oil to rice water if you wish. This will provide adequate nutrition to the hair. You make rice water and keep it in airtide bottle. You can use it for a week by keeping it in freeze. So how is it now? Build it and add beauty to its beauty.