Bloomberg reported that 5 percent broken Thai white rice, an Asian standard, jumped to $648 a ton, the highest price since October 2008, according to data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Rice is a vital staple in the diets of billions of people in Asia and Africa, and its high price could increase inflationary pressures and increase import bills for buyers.

The latest supply threat comes from Thailand, the second largest exporter of rice. The authorities have encouraged farmers to switch to crops that require less water, as the country prepares for drier conditions with the advent of El Niño.

Cumulative rainfall in the main central rice-growing region is 40 percent lower than normal, and the move to reduce planting is to conserve water for households. The government had previously required farmers to harvest only one crop this year.

Last month, India expanded a shipping ban to protect domestic supplies, which sparked panic in some countries and prompted them to buy aggressively to raise stocks.

Rising prices will exacerbate pressures in global food markets, which have been affected by severe weather and reduced grain supplies from the Black Sea region due to the Russo-Ukrainian war.