Rice prices on the world market are currently at record highs due to export restrictions from market leader India and the drought in Thailand, another major supplier. If this situation continues for a longer period of time, the prices for a pack of rice in our supermarket will certainly rise, experts report.
Edwin van der Aa
Latest update:
10-08-23, 21:37
