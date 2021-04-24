The cell phone is increasingly ingrained in our daily lives, much more in times of coronavirus. We use it in the office, on the street, when washing dishes and even in the bathroom. This dependence, of course, also increases the risks and the device can suffer an unintentional accident with water. So what can we do to get it back? Spoiler: rice is not going to save your phone.

When in contact with water, the electronic components of the cell phone are directly affected by moisture. The electronic board has many “wires” and connectors attached to each other. So, water can generate short circuits and that “burns” the electronic board.

Moisture on the lens, liquid on the screen, altered audio -or directly without audio- and disabled charging pin are other consequences of submerging the phone in water.

The vast majority of current devices can survive smaller volumes of liquid, such as when a glass is tipped over. Hence almost all Apple and Samsung phones have a liquid contact / damage indicator strip located inside the tray where the SIM card is placed.

The iPhone 12 has a permitted immersion depth of a maximum of 6 meters for 30 minutes. (Photo: Apple)

The iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 have an IP68 rating, which guarantees protection up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. However, with regard to exposure to water, iPhone 12 has a permitted immersion depth of a maximum of 6 meters for 30 minutes, while the immersion limit of the Galaxy 21 is up to 1.5 meters, also for 30 minutes.

The new A Series of smartphones, which are the most popular for their price and are usually the first Galaxy phones to be acquired by new consumers, currently carry IP67 certification, which means that it is fully protected against dust and that it can be submerged up to 1 meter deep in water without movement for 30 minutes.

For example, the new A52 and A72 recently launched are submersible up to 1 meter in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. With which rice will no longer be needed in these cases.

The Motorola, meanwhile, have in their cell phones a protection called Nano-coating. It is a technology that applies a protective film made with multimeters that not only covers the device, but also covers the internal components.

In real life, a device with this capacity is resistant to splashes, such as rain and even water spills, such as a glass. However, as they are not certified, if liquid damage is found inside, the warranty may not cover it.

Is it useful to put it in rice?

The effects of rice on a wet cell phone. Photo: Shutterstock

Consulted by Clarion, a source from the technical area of ​​the Argentine division of Samsung Electronic referred to the subject forcefully: “There is no magic and definitive salvation for a device that was wet and is not waterproof”.

“Usually, there are parts of the circuit that have protections against these types of faults. And they turn off automatically. This is part of the saving of the device. If the part of the electronics that goes short has a protection, just let it dry well. Perhaps with the idea of ​​rice or other alternatives. If this protection does not exist and it does not dry well, the phone stops working ”, he clarifies.

So, when the phone falls into the water it will be crucial to remove it immediately. The fewer seconds it takes, the more opportunities we will have to save it. Once outside, if it was off, don’t turn it on; the same as if it was turned off to check if it still works.

Generally, when these incidents occur, the user believes that the solution may well be on the internet. One of the common tips that can be found is to place the wet device in a bowl heaped with rice. This might work in a pinch and desperation, but is a method that can cause more problems.

Although rice is absorbent, it is unable to collect all the moisture hidden deep within a wet cell phone, so only serves as a partial solution.

As rice changes from soft and sticky as it absorbs water, this could stick to the ports or edges of the phone device. Therefore, experts do not recommend it. In fact, It is nothing more than a myth that it will dry up and fix.

What the experts recommend



What to do is quickly clean the phone without its case with a clean towel, making sure no water accidentally drips into the SIM or MicroSD slots, the headphone jack, either the charging pin or the 3.5 jack port.

Of course, you will not have to plug it into any source of electricity, external battery, or connect the charging cable.

If traces of water are trapped within the cracks or crevices of the case, try carefully and conservatively to use compressed air to blow. You just have to be careful not to blow the water further into the phone, or add saliva in the process.

It is also not useful to use a hair dryer or other sources of air, since this can generate static discharges and more problems in the cell phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is also “waterproof”.

Another fact to take into account is avoid any contact with a heat source, or leave it in the sun. This can be misleading. “If the water evaporates but does not come out of the cell phone, it can later condense in another part of the phone. Then it seems dry, but soon it can fail,” they say from Samsung.

And they add: “If you want to do things well, you have to use pellets or silica gel (Those that come in sachets in some garments, backpacks and other products to prevent moisture from accumulating inside the product.) “This process must be carried out at least 24 to 48 hours, but there is no official rule in this regard.

After waiting a long time, it is time to turn it back on. If nothing happens and the phone has a removable battery, like the Nokia 1.3, you will need to remove it and connect the phone to the charger. If not, but you turn on and you see screen glitches or speakers are poorly heard, there may still be some water left in the device and the drying process will have to be repeated.

