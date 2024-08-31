Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 21:17

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira, has once again stated that rice prices on the domestic market are above the level considered appropriate by the government. “I think the price to the consumer needs to improve. It is still expensive,” Teixeira told reporters backstage at Expointer, an agricultural fair held in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul.

A week ago, the minister said that the government understands that the appropriate price for rice on the domestic market would be between R$90 and R$100 per bag paid to producers. The Cepea/Irga producer price indicator rose 1.42% in one month, reaching R$118.14 per bag yesterday. “We will hold another meeting with producers next week to keep the price of rice at an affordable price,” said the minister.

According to Teixeira, holding a new auction for public purchase of rice is not on the government’s “horizon”, given the agreement signed to monitor prices with rice producers and industry. “We will have a scenario of increased rice production in Brazil in the Center-West and even in Rio Grande do Sul,” he highlighted, citing a new cultivar from Embrapa.

Teixeira also commented on the choice of Arnoldo Campos as the Executive Director of Operations and Supply of the National Supply Company (Conab), approved last Wednesday by the company’s Board of Directors. “Arnoldo is a great technician. He was the one who initially built the Food Acquisition Program (PAA), the National School Feeding Program (Pnae) and institutional purchases. He is perhaps one of the greatest supply experts in Brazil,” he said. According to the minister, the choice of Campos was a consensus decision between the MDA, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Conab board.