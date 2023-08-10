After surviving more than one round of elimination, Peter Arévalo says goodbye to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The popular Mr Peet leaves the gastronomic reality show after reaching fifth place and becomes the second eliminated of the final stretch.

The renowned sports narrator could not contain his tears when he gave his farewell words, in which he thanked the production team, the participants, but, above all, his youngest son. “I am leaving with something pending that I could have had here. I take advantage of the camera to send my son a kiss and tell him that if I got here it was because of him”, said the communicator quite excited.

Faced with this elimination, users of social networks did not take long to become present through messages that express the sadness caused by the departure of the driver of the competition reality show. “The kitchen died. The pot cries, rice, salt and thousands of Peruvians suffer,” said an Internet user.

Users regret the removal of Mr. Peet. Photo: Capture/Twitter

