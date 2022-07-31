Two young women were killed in the Riccione station, hit by a convoy as they crossed the tracks. On the tragic accident – which occurred around 7 am – investigations by the Judicial Authority are underway. Following the accident, rail traffic is suspended between Pesaro and Riccione, Trenitalia communicates that explains how the High Speed, InterCity and Regional trains can record longer travel times up to 90 minutes. The replacement bus service between Cattolica and Rimini was also activated.