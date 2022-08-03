Sisters overwhelmed by the train in Riccione, those devastating 12 seconds

There tragic death from Alessia And Giulia Pisanu of just 15 and 16 years remains shrouded in mystery. The two sisters have been overwhelmed by a train running to the station Riccione and killed, but many things still do not add up to this dramatic story. The train drivers – we read in the Corriere della Sera – see the girls among the rails. They brake, they flash, they sound the siren. The scene lasts 12 seconds, devastating. The sixteen year old remains there in the middle, someone testifies to having seen her look at the Frecciarossa that comes upon her, others that she is facing the other side. Meanwhile, Alessia also got off the rails, perhaps for warn the sister of the danger, perhaps he understands that it is too late and tries to return backwards without the boots which she took off shortly before, who knows why.

“The I did not want to that they went to the disco on Saturday night. But they they insisted, insisted … They took me for exhaustion. And at the end I gave in, I said yes … ». These are the words – continues the Corriere – that Vittorio Pisanuthe father of Giulia and Alessia, the two sisters aged 16 and 15 overwhelmed and killed Sunday morning by a Frecciarossa on platform 1 of the railway station Riccione, he confided to one of his closest friends who went yesterday to hug him at home, in his villa in Castenaso, 10 minutes from Bologna. The father, however, would have set a mandatory condition: “Giulia, Alessia, I’ll come and get you in Riccione. And about this do not argue“Unfortunately it went differently.

Subscribe to the newsletter

