Here comes Ricciardo

After two weeks of talks and discussions, the time has finally come for Daniel Ricciardo to get on track. The Australian driver, called by AlphaTauri – under strong pressure from the parent company Red Bull – to replace Nyck De Vries until the end of the season, made his seasonal debut in Hungary.

The first day of free practice was substantially reduced to the afternoon session, given the rain that hit the Hungaroring circuit in the morning, ruining the teams’ plans. Ricciardo didn’t shine in terms of timing, closing FP2 with the 14th time, a about four-tenths away from teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, surprisingly, recorded the fourth fastest time of the session.

The first contact with the AT04

However, the absence of Red Bull and Mercedes from the top 10 suggests that the values ​​in the field are destined to change again. In the meantime, the former Renault and McLaren driver was finally able to familiarize himself with the AT04. “It felt normal to be back in the car, it was nice – declared Ricciardo to the microphones of the Dutch channel via play – I think I only completed one dry lap this morning, and even in that one lap I was already thinking: ‘hey, that’s cool’“.

“In the afternoon I think the first set of medium tires was not bad, we were working on it. Then we also used the softs, but there’s still everything to learn and put together. In general though, I think I found a good feeling with the car – concluded the returnee #3 – there are several things to work on, but i’m not too worried. There are some aspects of the car that we can continue to evaluate to improve“.

“The car gave good sensations and it didn’t go too badly – the Perth driver then added again to the Sky Sport F1 microphone – there will be some work to do tonight, but nothing crazy. On a personal level I have room for improvement and I’ve already heard a few things from the car that we can work on. I’m quite optimistic, it looked like a good day for Yuki too and if we can put all this together tomorrow maybe we can do well“.