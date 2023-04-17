McLaren’s disappointing start

To see the McLaren finish a GP in the points in this start of 2023fans had to wait for the third round of the season in Melbourne to witness Lando Norris’ 6th place and Oscar Piastri’s 8th. Even before this result, the Woking-based company had faced two disappointing rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the result of winter test sessions that had hinted at problems that were not easy to solve quickly. Not surprisingly, in this first month of the championship, the historic British team intervened with structural changes and new hires in the team’s technical department.

The technical reorganization

Since the departure of the former Technical Director James KeyMcLaren has restructured its staff of technical managers with the subdivision of three specialized sectors, each of which is headed by an engineer: Peter ProdromouTechnical Director of aerodynamics, Neil HouldeyEngineering and Design Technical Director, and above all David Sanchezeven if the former Ferrari driver, who left Maranello this year, will only start his job next season as Technical Director for Car Concept and Performance.

A project ‘hidden’ by Ricciardo

This change of staff therefore materialized at the beginning of 2023, to the point of suggesting that the team had reacted quickly and quickly to the team’s problems. Actually, as stated by the CEO Zak Brownthis project had already laid the foundations in the second half of the 2022 season, but was not highlighted due to other internal problems: “We started 2022 with some difficulty in testing with the brake lines, but the car was fine – explained the American to the media – then we had performance related issues Daniel RicciardoThat they attracted attention and headlines. In the meantime, behind the scenesI was not satisfied with the pace of development of the car”.

Stella’s arrival

In addition, Brown did not overlook another change in the team such as that of Team Principalfrom German Andreas Seidl to Andrea Stella: “When we had a change of Team Principal towards the end of the year – he added – this gave me the opportunity to be more specific in working with Andrea to give him the task of looking over the team, and that’s exactly what he did. Not having started from scratch, in the end has proposed a model that makes perfect sense to us and for who is within the team. and he started putting these plans into action. So when we made the announcement, it was something that had been in the pipeline for some time and coincided with our poor start to the season.”