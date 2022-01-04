Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021 after three seasons with Renault, but initially struggled for the right speed, so his teammate Lando Norris scored most of the points that went to the team. However, the Australian recovered after the summer break, taking a dominating victory at the Italian Grand Prix at the Monza track, bringing McLaren back to success for the first time since the 2012 Brazilian GP.

Ricciardo fought for the top positions throughout the weekend, qualifying in fifth position and closing the Sprint Race in third place. At the start of the race he took the lead losing it for only five laps and crossing the finish line first, also signing the fastest lap. This performance was followed by a radio message from Ricciardo, who claimed he had never left, but had remained on the sidelines for a while.

The McLaren driver explained that that message on the radio came spontaneously to him at the time and that it was a quote from a film he had shared with his coach, but which he then linked to the meaning of that performance at Monza. “I think the line is from a movie where it says something like ‘I never went away, I just stayed on the sidelines’, or something like that. We wanted to play on that, ”Ricciardo explains in an interview at the end of the season in which Motorsport.com was also present. “But I think the ‘I never left’ thing is part of that. But it was absolutely not planned. I mean I might have hesitated, because I didn’t want to be like Valtteri, who is more formal ”.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I don’t want it to sound like a phrase that meant ‘fuck everyone.’ But anyway I had warned that many people had given me up for dead and there was something there too that weekend. But I wasn’t surprised with the result I got. Even the fastest lap signed in the last lap, there were so many things I wanted to bring out and I just wanted to make a statement. So in the end, ‘I never left’ meant the whole weekend, I felt like every day I was making some sort of statement to myself. “

Ricciardo managed to overtake Norris during the second half of the season, making up ground from the start of the season which he described as “almost ridiculous”. But the Australian said he still felt at peace with how the year started until the summer break, and when the season restarted in Belgium at the end of August he felt in a very different position.

“I remember when I got back from Hungary I felt at peace to have some free time and go back to Europe. I think the break gave me what I needed. And I really felt different in the car in Spa. I felt light again. I think the first half of the season has been a burden for me. I felt that I had lifted this burden and it was a good thing ”.