Will Daniel Ricciardo win every match from China?

Daniel Ricciardo was trumped by Yuki Tsunoda for the fourth time in four attempts this morning. The honey badger's Japanese teammate just made it to Q3. Ricciardo just not. The difference was small this time, but the resulting 4-0 on the scoreboard is painful for the Ozzie. In his first two years next to Max at Red Bull, he was able to have our hero regularly on Saturdays.

It also doesn't help DR3 that Sergio Perez was surprisingly close to Max Verstappen. It is no secret to anyone that RIC has set its sights on regaining a seat at Red Bull Racing. But yes, that starts with beating Tsunoda and then a mediocre performing Perez. Ricciardo is also provisional in that regard 0 for 2.

But…Fortunately, things are starting to change in China. At least, maybe. Ricciardo will then receive RB from Visa Cash App a brand new chassis. A bit like Mazepin once claimed at Haas F1. Strangely enough, however, the readings differ within the team as to why this happens. Race director Alan Permane insists it 'worked out this way by chance':

I don't see it as being a performance differentiator and certainly not something we want to be hopping drivers in and out of. It's a happy accident we had one coming. And it doesn't make sense to give it to Yuki, it makes sense to give it to Daniel. We're not bringing a chassis because of its issues, let's be clear about that. It all fits together. Alan Permane, does not want to set a precedent or admit that Daniel is now screwed

Daniel Ricciardo himself, however, has a different reading. He states that he has indeed aimed for a new chassis. To prevent people from characterizing him as a junk while it might be the car:

I certainly addressed that. Just to make sure again. There has been, in the past, a bit of difference. I've driven in F1 a long time now but you can find some differences. So that was certainly something I raised the possibility of – if I'm still struggling, before we just tell me I'm s**t, let's at least get that sorted and put everything to bed. Daniel Ricciardo, says it's the car

So yes, a new chassis for the Australian from China. Will that make the difference for the 8-time Grand Prix winner? Let us know in the comments!

