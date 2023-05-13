Busy weekend

No support commitments to the Red Bull team in Formula 1 this weekend for Daniel Ricciardo, given that the Circus is still waiting to face the first European triptych with the races at Imola, Monaco and Barcelona all in sequence. However, the Australian will still have quite busy Saturdays and Sundays.

Ricciardo in Venice

These days, in fact, the third guide of the Milton Keynes team – which he is aiming with conviction at return to racing next year in a starting role – landed in Italy. Ricciardo today and tomorrow will be ‘on stage’ in Venice, where he was invited by the Stroll family for Lance’s sister’s weddingand daughter of Lawrence, Chloe Stroll.

Groomsman

In fact, the girl, an appreciated singer, will marry him Australian snowboarder Scotty James, bronze medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics and a great personal friend of Ricciardo. It is no coincidence that the former McLaren and Renault driver will be one of the witnesses of the 28-year-old from East Melbourne. James asked Stroll to marry him in November 2021 and now the big day has finally arrived for the two.

Eyes on 2024

Ricciardo these days has returned to being on the lips of all fans as it appears his future return to the track as owner is possible. One of the hypotheses, with a view to 2024, is that of his replacement by the Dutch Nyck De Vries, who for the moment is disappointing at the wheel of the AlphaTauri in this first phase of the championship.