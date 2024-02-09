A new era opens

In this year's Formula 1 championship, new chapters will begin for some Formula 1 teams, and for two in particular: after Alfa Romeo, which changed its name to Stake F1 by presenting its single-seater this week, the same goes for the now former AlphaTauri. The house in Faenza has in fact been officially renamed Visa Cash App RBand it too unveiled its car with a presentation ceremony held in Las Vegas.

The livery

In this way, the public got to know the livery of the VCARB 01, with the only aspect in common compared to last season represented by the drivers: in addition to the reconfirmation of Yuki TsunodaAlso Daniel Ricciardo he will continue his experience in F1 with the Red Bull satellite team, with which he made his return as an official driver after Nyck de Vries' brief stay.

The motivations by Ricciardo

Furthermore, the figure of the Team Principal will change. After the Franz Tost era, Laurent Mekies, former Ferrari Sporting Director, will arrive: “There's a lot of new staff, some great partners coming in – declared the Australian to the official F1 website – the team has always taken itself seriously, but I feel like this is another step forward. It's no longer just a platform for Red Bull Racing, but of a moment in which we can fight on the front line in the midfield. I like what happened, the changes that happened. There's something about the team, the mentality is a bit different, some sort of point to prove. It's nice. It is funny”.

The objectives

A new air, therefore, for the former Red Bull and McLaren, who also indicated the objectives to be achieved: “You have to aim high, but having been in this sport for so long, you have to stay realistic so as not to end up disappointed – has explained – the first five places should be a goal, and if we can achieve this position maybe there will be some podiums. Of course we want to win, but… I think we made some progress last year, let's make more. Do I think top five results are within reach – and could they be in the first half of the season? I like to think so.”

The preparation

Ricciardo therefore aims to take steps forward, also for his own state of form which he feels on the eve of this season: “I feel good – he concluded – I didn't need a season of rest like everyone else, since 2023 was short. It was still nice to come home, but I didn't need to relax as much. It's like a pre-season now, I've had all that, I've had the preparation, I had a bit of a head start last year, so I know the team well. In Bahrain there is nothing left to do. I can't predict where we'll get to, but from a preparation standpoint, there are no more questions. Personally, the season didn't make me feel like I was alone on the couch. I've stayed mentally in the game, so getting back in the car won't feel like I haven't driven for a few months, so I expect to be right back on track. I would say that the way we developed the car in the final part of last season, and we definitely found some things that worked for me at the beginning, and then I think Yuki found the strengths with his driving style, having a good Abu Dhabi. There are many reasons to be optimistic ahead of the start of the year“.