McLaren’s second seat in Formula 1 passes from one Australian to another. In fact, in 2023 he will no longer be alongside Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardounceremoniously unloaded by the Woking team for his disappointing performances over the last year, but the young talent Oscar Piastri, taken from Alpine at the end of a market dispute that even ended up involving the lawyers of the two teams. The Honey Badger showed no hard feelings towards the young compatriot who effectively kicked him out of the Circus, talking to Piastri himself and trying to give him some useful advice for his debut.

Ricciardo, who recently made his return to Red Bull official as third driver, also shared his thoughts with the official F1 podcast, Beyond The Grid, who interviewed him at the end of the season that just ended. The now ex-standard bearer of the Woking team, who is nonetheless capable of bringing McLaren back to winning a GP after nine years of waiting in the 2021 Monza race, had words of encouragement for his heir. According to the 33-year-old from Perth, Piastri will have to think above all about riding, without letting himself be distracted by external factors and without putting too much pressure on his shoulders.

“I think he just has to go out and drive – commented Ricciardo – I realize that sounds like a very lazy answer to give, but there it is: go and drive. Learn, be a sponge, but drive. And don’t set the bar too high. And if in the end you manage to do better than you thought, that’s fantastic – added the Aussie pilot again – but you have to consider one race at a time. Until you learn and realize you’re getting better with every race I think that’s the only thing you can ask yourself.”.