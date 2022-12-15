The next Formula 1 championship will not see two drivers present on the track during the last world championship, and for different reasons: on the one hand, there will be the definitive absence of Sebastian Vettelwho retired from competitions, while on the other hand the momentary one, at least according to his plans, of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, protagonist of a colorless season with the McLarenwas not reconfirmed by the Woking team, signing a new contract with Red Bull for 2023 as third driver. Precisely these two profiles, however, share some aspects in common.

In addition to being teammates at Red Bull in 2014, Vettel and Ricciardo have also been considered two of the most talented of the last decade (as evidenced by the four world titles won by the German and the Australian’s 8 total victories), as well as among the most charismatic on the grid. Speaking of personality, Vettel has recently made headlines for some gestures and initiatives off the track, much appreciated especially by their ‘colleagues’. The last of these was mentioned by Ricciardo himself in an interview with his compatriots speedcafe.com.

Over the course of the last championship, the Australian admitted that he had received a few times several times phone calls from Vettelwho, despite being his opponent on the track, encouraged him in his difficult moments of his season, as well as inquiring about his situation at McLaren: “She picked up the phone several times this year and he proved to be a friendbeing attentive just like a true friend would – has explained – having friends like that is very important, but it’s not even that common on the grill. You get on well with the pilots and build friendships, but having such a deep level of friendship is different. Some of the gestures he’s made this year and the kindness he’s shown towards me have been, in a way, unexpected, but they just super, super, super nice“.

The phone calls were mainly concentrated during the summer, i.e. in the period in which increasingly frequent rumors began to circulate about a possible replacement of Ricciardo with Oscar Piastri, which actually happened: “Obviously it was a little more pronounced around the time all the contractual issues occurred, when there was a lot of noise – he added – I don’t want to make an exception, because they were other pilots, but for sure it was him who answered the phone very often and asked for information. On a personal level, some things he did for me I really appreciated. I think he is a very caring person who cares about the sport as a whole, but also about us riders. We’re all competitors, sure, but I think he’s able to separate the two and take care of us. As a driver, I think of 2013, when he won all the races in the second half of the season with a relentless approach, when he wasn’t satisfied with winning and wanted to destroy the competition. He was admired and respected ”.