Sometimes it’s five seconds, like with George Russell in Austin. On other occasions there are ten: it was the case of Daniel Ricciardo at the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome after contact with Yuki Tsunoda. Yet the dynamics are the same: the driver misses the corner entry and hits the driver in front, who has no fault other than that of defending – legitimately – his position. These and other episodes have put the penalty system applied by the people back at the center of controversy stewardIn fact, their rotation corresponds to a different interpretation of the regulation and different punishments.

Jacques Villeneuve spared no criticism either from the Australian’s attempt to overtake (who could have waited for the straight, also because he was much faster than # 22) or from the race direction: “I also found the race fascinating for Ricciardo’s comeback after an otherwise incomprehensible attempt to overtake Tsunoda – admitted in his column for formulas1.nl – I don’t understand those actions where the riders put the front wheel next to the rear one and then think they have the corner. This is no overtaking, and Tsunoda closed the door, rightly so. But I also don’t understand the penalty system, which is sometimes five seconds and sometimes ten. There is no consistency, perhaps even the time penalties are not optimal“.