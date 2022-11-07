It sounds unbelievable, but the McLaren he is still in the running for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Although they have had a much less performing car (especially at the start of the year) and only a competitive driver for much of the season, the Woking team is only seven points behind the Alpine. Even in Mexico City, the papaya team managed to nibble a few points from their rivals, thanks to yet another bad luck that happened to Fernando Alonso and a Daniel Ricciardo finally combative and convincing. The Australian aims to confirm the good race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Brazil, and for once it’s Lando Norris to want to turn the page after a weekend below expectations, closed in ninth place.

The Brit relies on Interlagos, a track he likes a lot and on which he has always hit the top-10: “This weekend we will visit a really fun track to race. The history and the fantastic fans make the atmosphere truly incredible. At Interlagos I scored points on both occasions, so my goal is to continue this streak. With this weekend’s Sprint, we have a great opportunity to position ourselves as high as possible on the starting grid for Sunday’s race, I hope to collect a couple of valuable extra points. We are in the final part of the season, we are giving our all“.

“I am thrilled to be hitting the track in Sao Paulo. The audience is fantastic, especially for the carnival sensations around the circuit, which are always fun. It’s a fantastic track to drive on, with gradient variations, fans should see an interesting race and a nice weekend, also because the Sprint is on Saturday“Added Ricciardo. “After the good result in Mexico, I’m in a good mood and we will try to take advantage of this push for the last two races“.