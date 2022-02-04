The world of Formula 1 is waiting to see concretely the new single-seaters that will take to the track for next season, with the latter presenting a new design compared to the one used in the last championships. More specifically, the cars will have to comply with a drastic technical-regulatory change, especially in terms of aerodynamics. Beyond the actual changes to the chassis and tire sizes, the cars will respond to a concept designed to make easier overtaking in the race, thanks to the reduction of the dirty air that will hit the pilots placed in the wake of the competitor in front of them. A series of innovations that have attracted the interest of the McLaren color bearer Daniel Ricciardo, fresh from the success in the Italian GP of the last world championship.

The 32-year-old Australian, interviewed by the German site Auto Motor und Sport, in fact, commented on the characteristics of the Formula 1 of 2022, comparing them to those of other categories: “I think they will feature a different caliber – has explained – also because the cars will be much lower. For years they have been dragster-like, while today they look more like Formula 2 cars, with a much lower back. I think all of this will have an impact on handling and handling on curbs – he added – and I’m sure it will affect the balance. The feeling in the car should be totally different “. In any case, the former Red Bull driver hopes to be able to witness a new era of the Circus, and that this can actually make overtaking easier, previously considered very complex, on certain circuits: “I hope the new cars can make everything different – he concluded – in Formula 2 we see pretty exciting races. Of course the cars there are all the same, but I think that some rules can help Formula 1 to solve this problem. And this is the direction it is going now ”.