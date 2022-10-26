The world championship 2022 is, at present, the most complex and disappointing of the Formula 1 career of Daniel Ricciardo: with suns 29 points conquered in 19 GP (and 3 others still to be played), the Australian of the McLaren he is experiencing the lowest point of his experience in the top flight, even more so if you take into account the potential of a car like the MCL36. Not surprisingly, at the end of the season, Ricciardo will leave the Woking team to move towards a still uncertain 2023, but which will most likely coincide with a year away from competition as an official driver.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old had to deal with yet another frustrating weekend in terms of results, this time on the circuit of Austin, which he had entered on horseback and dressed as a Texan cowboy always with his usual smile. Once the track activity started, however, his usual cheerfulness faded from session to session, first with the elimination in Q1 on Saturday and then with the arrival under the checkered flag at 16th place. Placements that make McLaren number 3 increasingly sad and disappointed, as demonstrated by his post-race statements: “NI have no idea what to say. Honestly it was a year where I couldn’t get close to my pace, and I couldn’t push. Furthermore, the inconsistency of lap times proves that it really is a strugglebut have a again such a large margin remains a mystery. I love Texas, I love Austin, but this race for myself it was not pleasant. I was hoping it would be better. I really thought we had something more to show after qualifying, but it was really tough. I understood from the start of the race that it was going to be difficult. Unfortunately we didn’t have the necessary grip. I couldn’t push the car like I saw others around me doing, so it was a struggle ”.

In conclusion, Ricciardo expressed another point of view on his US GP, synonymous with his state of form in this 2022 for him to forget: “Yes, when you think it can’t get worse, it does. I don’t know how I can continueWhy say it is painful is an understatement. We will not lose heart and we will try to find a way. Obviously, days like this are quite hard to face and understand, because we worked hard but we weren’t rewarded. We will continue to move forward ”.