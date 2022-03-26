A practically certain penalty after reviewing the images of Jeddah’s qualifications. In Saudi Arabia, Daniel Ricciardo will be moved back three places on the starting grid to have Esteban Ocon’s Alpine blocked during his lap in Q2. The Australian, as confirmed by himself in front of the stewards, practically did not agree with the arrival of the Frenchman behind him at turns 11 and 12, effectively ruining a good fastest lap.

For this reason, Ricciardo will start not from the 12th but from the 14th box, considering the forfeit of Mick Schumacher who qualified with the 14th time. Guanyu Zhou and Lance Stroll also gain a position, while behind the number 3 there will be Lewis Hamilton.

In addition to the penalty to the pilot, the stewards have decided to also sanction McLaren with a $ 10,000 fineguilty of not having warned him correctly and promptly of Ocon’s arrival at full speed.