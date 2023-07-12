The Australian from an Italian family returns to the Hungarian GP: cheerful and aggressive, he also created a special way of overtaking his opponent, with the famous “Mossa Ricciardo”. Now he has the most difficult task, to make a car among the worst of 2023
His braking at the limit was a feast for the eyes of the fans. His overwhelming cheerfulness in the paddock turned even the most banal of interviews into a real show. His overtaking, a challenge to the laws of physics, to the point that Daniel Ricciardo has even lent his name to a particular attack technique: it is the “Ricciardo move”, in fact, when a driver overtakes a rival by pretending to go outside to then baptize, with a sudden and surprising leap, the internal trajectory.
