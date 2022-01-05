Daniel’s vintage Ricciardo, even if ennobled by a victory in Monza, it was not the most brilliant. Too much of the gap from Lando Norris, and the new car excuse holds up to a certain point: Carlos Sainz, for example, adapted much more quickly to Ferrari, while Sergio Perez found a way to make himself useful in Red Bull even though Max Verstappen was from another planet.

Although 2021 didn’t smile at him that much, the Australian is trying not to get down. And in his head he remains a title driver. This was also confirmed by his performance coach Michael Italiano: “The World Cup remains 100% my and Daniel’s goal. I have full conviction that he is good enough to win the world championship, as well as he has the full belief that he is the best on the grill. If the car is competitive enough, Daniel can win“, Italian told the Daily Express.

“I think the move from Renault to McLaren was a good move. No offense to the French team, of course, but I see McLaren’s strength and conviction every day. There victory in Monza was proof of the goodness of the decision taken. For Daniel it was the reason to say ‘Well, I went to McLaren for this’. He wanted a car that had the potential to win“. If Ricciardo has done well to leave Renault / Alpine for McLaren, however, he will only be able to say so in 2022.